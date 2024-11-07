Ahead of Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, indicating a decline of 56.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.05 billion, representing a decrease of 3.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bloomin' Brands metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise and other revenues' will reach $14.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' stands at $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill' will reach 0.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - System-wide total' should arrive at 1,474. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,475 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total' at 166. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 175 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse - Total' to come in at 675. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 689.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total' of 210. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 218.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned' will reach 64. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable restaurant sales - International - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil' should come in at -0.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of restaurants - International - Franchised - Other' will likely reach 48. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 46 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - International - Franchised - Outback Steakhouse - South Korea' to reach 97. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 92 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - International - Company-owned - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil' reaching 169. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 148 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Bloomin' Brands shares have witnessed a change of +9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLMN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

