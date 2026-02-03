Ahead of Bloom Energy (BE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy (BE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 41.9%. Revenues are expected to be $649.12 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bloom Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Installation' to come in at $61.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +69.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Service' will likely reach $76.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Electricity' will reach $15.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $496.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit (loss)- Product' at $183.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $218.08 million.

Bloom Energy shares have witnessed a change of +50.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

