Ahead of Block (XYZ) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Block (XYZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.18 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Block metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware' should arrive at $32.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based' will reach $1.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Transaction-based' should come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Bitcoin' reaching $2.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Square- Total' will reach $1.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Square- Hardware' to come in at $33.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total' stands at $52.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based' will likely reach $338.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Square- Transaction-based' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin' will reach $2.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based' at $94.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' of $58.01 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.50 billion in the same quarter last year.



