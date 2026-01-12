Ahead of BlackRock (BLK) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, BlackRock (BLK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $12.41 per share, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.75 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific BlackRock metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Technology services revenue' at $528.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal' reaching $2.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' to reach $5.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Distribution fees' should arrive at $371.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net inflows' will reach $232.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $281.42 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management' will reach $38.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.75 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - Cash management' stands at $1059.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $920.66 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management' should come in at $13989.59 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11551.25 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net inflows - Client Type - ETFs' to come in at $124.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $142.64 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Long-term' of $12949.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10630.59 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net inflows - Product Type - Long-term' will reach $168.83 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $200.67 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - ETFs' will likely reach $5355.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4230.38 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of BlackRock have experienced a change of -0.4% in the past month compared to the +1.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

