Ahead of Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 50%. Revenues are expected to be $104 million, up 24.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Black Stone Minerals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Oil and condensate sales' at $50.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Natural gas and natural gas liquids sales' will likely reach $48.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Production - Equivalents/day' will reach 33.76 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36.10 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Production - Natural gas' will reach $13941.32 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14794.00 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Production - Oil and condensate' to reach 780 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 855 thousands of barrels of oil.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production - Equivalents' of 3103 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3321 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Black Stone Minerals shares have recorded returns of +7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.