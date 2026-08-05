Ahead of Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $412.8 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bentley Systems metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions and licenses' will reach $389.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Services' will reach $24.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $379.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' reaching $10.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' to come in at 13.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR)' at $1.55 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.38 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' to reach 13.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.1%.

Bentley Systems shares have witnessed a change of +11.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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