Ahead of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 40% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.38 billion, increasing 8.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bausch + Lomb metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Vision Care' will reach $780.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Pharmaceuticals' stands at $355.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will likely reach $5.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Surgical' will reach $248.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Bausch + Lomb shares have witnessed a change of -0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BLCO is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

