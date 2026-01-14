Ahead of Bank OZK (OZK) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (OZK) will report quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $432.57 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bank OZK metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 36.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)' should arrive at $38.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.16 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $34.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.94 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $402.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $382.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $397.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $379.40 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'BOLI income' will reach $6.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.81 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' should come in at $9.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.79 million.

