Ahead of Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bank OZK (OZK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $409.6 million, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bank OZK metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 32.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin' should come in at 4.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $33.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total risk-based capital Ratio' will reach 13.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 leverage Ratio' reaching 13.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 risk-based capital Ratio' will reach 11.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $27.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $385.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $359.43 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $382.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $356.82 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value' to come in at $5.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gains (losses) on sales of other assets' stands at $1.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.03 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' of $5.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.10 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>>



Shares of Bank OZK have experienced a change of +13.9% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OZK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.