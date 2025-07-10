Ahead of The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some The Bank of New York Mellon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Total revenue' stands at $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total fee and other revenue' to reach $1.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Securities Services- Net interest income' will reach $646.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total revenue' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to come in at 6.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' will likely reach $355.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $353.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Book value per common share' of $53.14 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.46 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' at 14.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Nonperforming Loans' reaching $251.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $226.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Total' will reach $2088.03 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2045.00 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nonperforming Assets' should arrive at $252.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $227.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' should come in at 15.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.0%.

Over the past month, shares of The Bank of New York Mellon have returned +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. Currently, BK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

