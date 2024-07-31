Ahead of Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 45.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.34 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Axalta Coating Systems metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Refinish' will reach $556.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Industrial' should come in at $332.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total' to reach $451.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Commercial vehicle' stands at $104.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Total' will reach $889.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Light vehicle' of $346.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Axalta Coating Systems here>>>



Axalta Coating Systems shares have witnessed a change of +3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXTA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.