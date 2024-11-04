Ahead of AvidXchange (AVDX) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 133.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $110.89 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AvidXchange metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Payment' will reach $77.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Software' will reach $31.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Transaction Yield' reaching $5.57. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.15.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Transactions Processed' should arrive at 20.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.2 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Payment Volume' will reach $21.43 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.60 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of AvidXchange have returned +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, AVDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

