Ahead of Avery Dennison (AVY) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison (AVY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.23 billion, down 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Avery Dennison metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Solutions Group' stands at $678.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Materials Group' should arrive at $1.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Solutions Group' will reach $67.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.80 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Materials Group' will reach $242.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $244.50 million.

Over the past month, Avery Dennison shares have recorded returns of +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.