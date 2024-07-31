Ahead of ArcelorMittal (MT) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, ArcelorMittal (MT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, reflecting a decline of 49.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $16.91 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ArcelorMittal metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- NAFTA' should arrive at $3.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Brazil' to come in at $3.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Europe' at $7.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of -26.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Mining' will reach $675.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Crude steel production - NAFTA' to reach 2,335.27 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,244 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipments Steel - Europe' will reach 7,289.37 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,274 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shipments Steel - Brazil' reaching 3,494.88 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,583 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Shipments Steel - NAFTA' of 2,683.16 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,604 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Crude steel production - Europe' will likely reach 7,369.41 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,943 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Crude steel production - Brazil' will reach 3,627.87 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,732 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average steel selling price - Europe' should come in at $949.78. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,097 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average steel selling price - NAFTA' stands at $1,051.85. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,116 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, ArcelorMittal shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

