Ahead of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating a decline of 17.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $260.98 million, representing a decrease of 21.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Arbor Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Interest income' should arrive at $260.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net' reaching $18.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights' will reach $14.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net' will likely reach $31.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Arbor Realty Trust here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, ABR carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.