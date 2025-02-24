Ahead of APA (APA) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect APA (APA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.27 billion, up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific APA metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Gas revenues' will likely reach $160.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues' should arrive at $2.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues' should come in at $177.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Purchased oil and gas sales' will reach $374.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Production volume per day - Total' will reach 480.69 KBOE/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 414.43 KBOE/D.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total' of 831.28 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 830.37 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Production volume per day - Oil - Total' to reach 260.38 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 207.02 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Production volume per day - NGL - Total' at 81.84 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 69.01 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average price per barrel - Oil - Total' will reach $71.39. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.36 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average price per barrel - NGL - Total' stands at $24.05. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.70 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Production volume per day - Total - United States' to come in at 311.63 KBOE/D. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 228.67 KBOE/D.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Production volume per day - Oil - United States' reaching 146.82 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 83.91 thousands of barrels of oil.



Over the past month, APA shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.