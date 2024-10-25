Ahead of Amgen (AMGN) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Amgen (AMGN) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.52 billion, increasing 23.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Amgen metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product sales' will likely reach $8.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Neulasta- Total' will reach $105.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other revenues' at $362.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- KYPROLIS- Total' will reach $382.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- EPOGEN- US' should come in at $35.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Neulasta- US' will reach $81.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Neulasta- ROW' should arrive at $24.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Enbrel- ROW' to come in at $7.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Otezla- US' of $449.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Otezla- ROW' reaching $108.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Prolia- ROW' stands at $355.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Prolia- US' to reach $747.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.



Shares of Amgen have experienced a change of -1.1% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMGN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

