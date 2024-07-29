Ahead of Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ametek (AME) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.77 billion, increasing 7.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ametek metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' will likely reach $1.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' to come in at $603.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' will reach $332.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $307.05 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' should come in at $136.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $136.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ametek here>>>



Shares of Ametek have demonstrated returns of +3.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AME is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.