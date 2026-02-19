Ahead of American Tower (AMT) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Tower (AMT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.68 billion, increasing 5.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some American Tower metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total operating revenues- Data Centers' should arrive at $271.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total operating revenues- Services' stands at $63.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' will reach $2.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' should come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Latin America' to reach $412.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' will likely reach $246.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' of 41,814 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 41,788 .

Analysts expect 'Total - Ending Balance' to come in at 149,021 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 148,097 .

Analysts predict that the 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International' will reach 6.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' reaching 5.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'International - Ending Balance' will reach 107,405 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 106,309 in the same quarter of the previous year.

