Ahead of American Tower (AMT) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, American Tower (AMT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.81 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some American Tower metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total operating revenues- Data Centers' should arrive at $224.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total operating revenues- Services' will reach $41.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' reaching $2.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' will likely reach $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Africa' at $313.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' will reach $194.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' to reach 42,417. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42,702 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total - Ending Balance' will reach 223,379. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 224,019 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International' should come in at 4.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'International - Ending Balance' of 181,154. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 181,317.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' stands at 4.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.1%.



American Tower shares have witnessed a change of +7.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

