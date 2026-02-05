Ahead of American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American International Group (AIG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, indicating an increase of 45.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.1 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American International Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total net investment income' reaching $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -23.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'General Insurance- Net investment income' should come in at $881.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'General Insurance- Net premiums earned' stands at $5.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'General Insurance - Loss ratio' will reach 58.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General Insurance - Expense ratio' will likely reach 30.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'General Insurance - Combined ratio' at 89.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92.5%.

Analysts forecast 'General Insurance- Adjusted pre-tax income' to reach $1.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.23 billion.

Shares of American International Group have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

