Ahead of Ameren (AEE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameren (AEE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 31.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ameren metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution' to reach $532.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' at $241.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' reaching $812.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' of $504.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' will reach $279.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri' will likely reach $40.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' stands at $238.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Electric' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total' should arrive at $186.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' will reach 15,865.75 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15,760 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' to come in at $90.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ameren here>>>



Shares of Ameren have demonstrated returns of +10.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.