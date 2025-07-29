Ahead of Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ameren (AEE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.88 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ameren metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution' will likely reach $540.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' should arrive at $149.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' at $951.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' should come in at $542.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' stands at $175.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri' of $23.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' will reach $152.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Electric' to come in at $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total' will reach $206.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' to reach 17177 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17110 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' reaching $191.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $144.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Ameren shares have recorded returns of +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.