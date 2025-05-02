Ahead of AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment (AMC) will report quarterly loss of $0.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $874.53 million, exhibiting a decline of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 15.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AMC Entertainment metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Food and beverage' reaching $294.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other theatre' should come in at $91.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Admissions' of $488.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Entertainment here>>>



AMC Entertainment shares have witnessed a change of +0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.