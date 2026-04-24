Ahead of Amazon (AMZN) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Amazon (AMZN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, indicating an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $177.84 billion, representing an increase of 14.2% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amazon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- AWS' stands at $36.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +25.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Subscription services' to come in at $12.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Online stores' will likely reach $62.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Physical stores' reaching $5.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America' at $101.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Advertising services' will reach $16.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International' should come in at $38.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' will reach $40.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Other' of $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' to reach 11.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' should arrive at 9.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Online stores Y/Y Change' will reach 9.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Amazon have demonstrated returns of +22.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMZN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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