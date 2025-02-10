Ahead of Alnylam (ALNY) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.21 per share, reflecting an increase of 80.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $570.11 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alnylam metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Product revenues, net' at $437.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' stands at $27.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +59.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net revenues from research collaborators' should come in at $106.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +38.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Product Revenues- Oxlumo' will likely reach $44.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Product Revenues- Givlaari' will reach $68.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Product Revenues- Amvuttra' reaching $280.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +59.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Product Revenues- Onpattro' will reach $47.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -39.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Alnylam have demonstrated returns of +16.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ALNY is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

