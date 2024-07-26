Ahead of Allstate (ALL) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Allstate (ALL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 107.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.55 billion, increasing 10.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Allstate metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' should come in at $13.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' at $655.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Property-Liability- Other Revenue' reaching $428.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue' will reach $118.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Property-liability' should arrive at 103.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 117.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Expense Ratio - Property-liability' will likely reach 20.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Loss Ratio - Property-liability' to reach 82.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 97.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Auto' will reach 99.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 108.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Expense Ratio - Auto' to come in at 20.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loss Ratio - Auto' of 77.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio - Homeowners' stands at 21.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio - Homeowners' will reach 119.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 145.3%.



Allstate shares have witnessed a change of +3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

