Ahead of Alcon (ALC) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Alcon (ALC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.51 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alcon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' of $1.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' to reach $717.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' should come in at $223.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' will likely reach $693.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' will reach $441.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' will reach $435.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $17.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by region- International' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Alcon have experienced a change of +6.8% in the past month compared to the +11.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

