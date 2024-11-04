Ahead of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, indicating a decline of 2.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1 billion, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Akamai Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Security' will reach $520.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Compute' should come in at $159.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Delivery' will likely reach $320.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International' will reach $481.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- United States' at $522.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.



