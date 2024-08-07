Ahead of AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $55.5 million, declining 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AirSculpt Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number Number of facilities (end of the period)' will reach 27. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue per case' will reach $13,074.20. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13,307 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Cases' will reach 4,264. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,186.



View all Key Company Metrics for AirSculpt Technologies here>>>



Shares of AirSculpt Technologies have experienced a change of +0.3% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AIRS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.