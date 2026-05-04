Ahead of Airbnb (ABNB) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 25%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.62 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Airbnb metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Nights and Experiences Booked' will reach 156.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 143.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Booking Value' reaching $27.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.52 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' to reach $178.54 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $171.34 .

Airbnb shares have witnessed a change of +13.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABNB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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