Ahead of Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Air Products and Chemicals (APD) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.05 billion, increasing 4.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Air Products and Chemicals metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Middle East and India' to reach $32.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Americas' will likely reach $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe' should come in at $769.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Asia' will reach $802.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Corporate and other' of $94.70 million.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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