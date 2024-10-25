Ahead of Aflac (AFL) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aflac (AFL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.6 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aflac metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' will reach $36.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $952.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' will likely reach $3.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' should arrive at $237.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +106.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' at $2.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' should come in at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' stands at $709.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' will reach $17.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -48.5%.

Analysts expect 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan' to come in at 67.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S.' of 38.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S.' to reach 45.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan' reaching 20.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Aflac here>>>



Over the past month, Aflac shares have recorded returns of +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

