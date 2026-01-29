Ahead of Advanced Micro (AMD) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22%. Revenues are expected to be $9.67 billion, up 26.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Advanced Micro metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Data Center' will reach $4.86 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Embedded' will reach $963.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Gaming' should arrive at $842.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +49.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Client' stands at $2.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +28.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Advanced Micro have demonstrated returns of +18% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

