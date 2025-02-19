Ahead of Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Addus HomeCare (ADUS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $292.16 million, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Addus HomeCare metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Personal care' should come in at $203.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Home Health' will reach $17.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hospice' will reach $58.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Addus HomeCare here>>>



Shares of Addus HomeCare have experienced a change of -15.4% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ADUS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.