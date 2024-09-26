Ahead of Acuity Brands (AYI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Acuity Brands (AYI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.13 per share, indicating an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.01 billion, representing a decrease of 0.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Acuity Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL)' to come in at $939.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG)' will reach $81.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted operating profit- Intelligent Spaces Group' stands at $15.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting' should arrive at $169.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $158.70 million.



Shares of Acuity Brands have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AYI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

