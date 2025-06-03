Ahead of ABM Industries (ABM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ABM Industries (ABM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.07 billion, increasing 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ABM Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Business & Industry' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Aviation' should arrive at $260.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Education' will reach $229.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution' will likely reach $380.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Technical Solutions' at $224.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Aviation' to come in at $18.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Business & Industry' stands at $86.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution' reaching $47.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Education' to reach $14.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.50 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Technical Solutions' should come in at $19.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17 million.



Shares of ABM Industries have experienced a change of +5.1% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

