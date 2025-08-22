Ahead of Abercrombie (ANF) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.19 billion, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Abercrombie metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Hollister' will likely reach $614.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Abercrombie' to reach $579.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' of 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change' will reach 11.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.0%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change' stands at -6.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 806 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 750 .

Shares of Abercrombie have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ANF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.