$AHCO stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AHCO stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,977,004 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AHCO:
$AHCO Insider Trading Activity
$AHCO insiders have traded $AHCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON A CLEMENS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $327,250
- SHAW RIETKERK sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,000
- DALE B WOLF sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $75,600
- DAVID SOLOMON III WILLIAMS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $45,040
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AHCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $AHCO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 8,011,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,271,403
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,216,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,616,710
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,838,641 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,503,862
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,177,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,218,720
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,109,021 shares (+204.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,557,879
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 1,102,173 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,492,686
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 782,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,792,112
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $AHCO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.