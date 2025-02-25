$AHCO stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AHCO stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,977,004 of trading volume.

$AHCO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AHCO:

$AHCO insiders have traded $AHCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON A CLEMENS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $327,250

SHAW RIETKERK sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,000

DALE B WOLF sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $75,600

DAVID SOLOMON III WILLIAMS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $45,040

$AHCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $AHCO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

