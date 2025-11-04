AHCO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.31, changing hands as high as $10.50 per share. AdaptHealth Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.105 per share, with $11.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.12.

