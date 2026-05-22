AH Realty Closes Sale of 9 Multifamily Properties to Harbor Group

AH Realty Trust AHRT recently announced that it has closed the sale of nine of the 11 properties that were part of its previously disclosed multifamily portfolio transaction with affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC (HGI).

The nine properties sold for a gross sales price of $485 million. Two remaining multifamily properties, Greenside and Premier, are still under contract with HGI affiliates. AHRT expects Greenside to close for $50 million by the end of 2026 and Premier to close for $27 million by mid 2027.

The company plans to use the sales proceeds to pay down debt, accelerating progress toward its long-term leverage target of 5.5x-6.5x net debt to total adjusted EBITDA.

Per Shawn Tibbetts, chairman, president and CEO of AH Realty Trust. “We received an attractive valuation for these properties, and the proceeds will allow us to accelerate our deleveraging and strengthen our balance sheet. We are creating a leaner, more agile business designed to drive profitable growth and value creation for shareholders.”

This sale of properties marks another important step in the company’s transformation as it sharpens its focus on a high quality retail and mixed use office portfolio.

AHR’s Other Dispositions

In addition to this 11-asset portfolio, the company is actively marketing both The Everly and Solis Gainesville for sale. In April 2026, it completed the sale of the construction business for $2.4 million. In March 2026, it sold the Peachtree and North Creek real estate financing investments for an aggregate purchase price of $63.8 million and used the proceeds to pay down debt.

These dispositions will materially strengthen AHRT’s balance sheet by increasing liquidity and enabling accelerated debt repayment. Reduced leverage should better position the company for profitable growth and potential enhancement of shareholder value.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 15.1% compared with the industry's growth of 3.3%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Gladstone Land LAND and American Tower AMT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAND’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at 45 cents. This indicates year-over-year growth of 15.4% for 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $10.95. This implies year-over-year growth of 1.8% for 2026.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.