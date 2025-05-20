$AGYS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AGYS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $54,959,331 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AGYS:
$AGYS Insider Trading Activity
$AGYS insiders have traded $AGYS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- 2012 DESCENDANTS TRUST, DAVID N. SMITH, TRUSTEE KAUFMAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 112,692 shares for an estimated $13,891,525.
- JOHN MUTCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,250 shares for an estimated $281,167.
- WILLIAM DAVID III WOOD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $250,598
- CHRIS J ROBERTSON (Controller) sold 729 shares for an estimated $97,693
$AGYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $AGYS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,115,166 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,894,141
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 457,420 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,181,246
- RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 453,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,912,631
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 374,800 shares (+105.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,187,992
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 303,661 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,027,568
- INVESCO LTD. removed 302,144 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,917,525
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. added 225,297 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,343,044
$AGYS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGYS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
$AGYS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGYS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AGYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $100.0 on 03/05/2025
- George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $120.0 on 01/22/2025
