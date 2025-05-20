$AGYS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AGYS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $54,959,331 of trading volume.

$AGYS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AGYS:

$AGYS insiders have traded $AGYS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

2012 DESCENDANTS TRUST, DAVID N. SMITH, TRUSTEE KAUFMAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 112,692 shares for an estimated $13,891,525 .

. JOHN MUTCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,250 shares for an estimated $281,167 .

. WILLIAM DAVID III WOOD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $250,598

CHRIS J ROBERTSON (Controller) sold 729 shares for an estimated $97,693

$AGYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $AGYS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AGYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGYS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

$AGYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGYS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AGYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $100.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $120.0 on 01/22/2025

