AGYS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.38, changing hands as high as $73.79 per share. Agilysys Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGYS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.905 per share, with $88.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.63.
