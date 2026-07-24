Is AGX Stock Worth Buying After Its 92% Year-to-Date Price Surge?

Argan, Inc. AGX has been one of the market's standout performers in 2026, driven by accelerating earnings, a record backlog and strong demand for power infrastructure tied to data centers and electrification. The stock has rewarded investors, but its sharp rally also raises questions about how much upside remains.



The operating outlook remains favorable, supported by healthy project visibility and a fortress balance sheet. Even so, a richer valuation and execution risks suggest investors should weigh future return potential more carefully.

AGX Valuation Looks Rich After a Powerful Rally

AGX shares have climbed roughly 92% year to date and 155% over the past 12 months, reflecting growing investor confidence in the company's ability to capitalize on the power infrastructure boom. The stock has materially outperformed its industry during that stretch.



The rally has also pushed valuation higher. AGX trades at 52.93 times trailing earnings, well above the multiples of its sub-industry, the broader sector and the S&P 500. Even so, the shares remain below their five-year peak valuation multiple, indicating that while expectations are elevated, they have not yet returned to historical extremes.

Argan’s Earnings Momentum Supports the Bull Case

Argan delivered an exceptional start to fiscal 2027. First-quarter earnings came in at $3.24 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.7%, while revenues of $291 million exceeded expectations by 15%. Revenues increased 50.2% year over year as construction activity accelerated across major Power projects.

Argan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Argan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Argan, Inc. Quote

Analysts continue to expect strong growth. Current estimates call for fiscal 2027 earnings growth of 29.4% on sales growth of 38%, reflecting confidence that project execution and favorable demand trends will continue supporting results.

AGX Backlog and Liquidity Reduce Downside Risk

A project backlog of approximately $2.8 billion provides Argan with multi-year revenue visibility and supports work extending into 2028 and beyond. The company also maintains a debt-free balance sheet with nearly $974 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, providing substantial financial flexibility and bonding capacity for additional projects.



Capital allocation also remains shareholder-friendly. Argan pays a quarterly dividend, expanded its share repurchase authorization to $200 million and extended the program through January 2030, while retaining ample liquidity to support future growth initiatives.

Argan Still Faces Timing and Concentration Risks

Despite favorable fundamentals, investors should recognize several risks. Backlog declined from $2.93 billion at the end of fiscal 2026 to $2.77 billion at the end of the first quarter as existing projects progressed faster than new awards were announced. Management expects additional contract wins over the next 10 to 18 months, but award timing remains largely outside its control.



The company also remains heavily concentrated in large Power projects, making results sensitive to execution on a relatively small number of contracts. Tariff-related cost pressures on construction materials could affect margins, while expanding the workforce without compromising execution quality will be important as Argan scales its project pipeline.

AGX Price Target Offers More Limited Upside

The current price target of $693 compares with the July 23, 2026 closing price of $602.30, implying a more measured upside opportunity than the stock's recent rally.



Additional gains will likely depend on securing new project awards, sustaining strong project margins and continuing to convert backlog into earnings growth. Without those catalysts, the premium valuation may limit further multiple expansion.



Companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME also stand to benefit from long-term investments in power infrastructure, grid modernization and data center construction, offering investors additional exposure to the same broad infrastructure theme.

Argan’s Scores Favor Growth Over Value

Argan's operating fundamentals remain compelling, but the stock now presents a more balanced risk-reward profile after its powerful advance. Investors are paying a premium for continued execution, leaving less room for disappointment.



The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting favorable earnings estimate revisions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Its Growth Score of A highlights attractive earnings and revenue prospects. However, the Value Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D indicate that the shares are expensive relative to traditional value measures and do not currently screen well on valuation or momentum characteristics. Together, those metrics suggest Argan's growth story remains attractive, but much of its operating strength is already reflected in the stock price.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.