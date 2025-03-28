$AGX stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AGX stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $98,961,578 of trading volume.

$AGX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AGX:

$AGX insiders have traded $AGX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAINER H BOSSELMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,464 shares for an estimated $2,798,949 .

. DAVID HIBBERT WATSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,460,500

PETER W GETSINGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $1,344,858 .

. WILLIAM F JR GRIFFIN sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,020,675

RICHARD H DEILY (Compliance Officer, Former CFO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $AGX stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $AGX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.