Aguia Resources Sees Change in Substantial Shareholders

November 21, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced that Warwick Grigor and associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders due to a dilution from a recent share issue. This change has resulted in a decrease of their voting power by over 59 million ordinary shares. Investors might find this shift significant as it could influence the company’s stock dynamics.

