Aguia Resources Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of a non-executive director and authorization for additional share issuance, being approved. The company is focused on advancing its phosphate projects in Brazil and gold projects in Colombia. These developments could position Aguia as a significant player in the mining sector, attracting attention from investors.

