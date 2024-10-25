News & Insights

Aguia Resources Prepares for Crucial AGM in 2024

October 25, 2024

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited is preparing for its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of a non-executive director and the approval of additional share issue capacity. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge their proxy votes in advance to ensure their participation and influence in the decision-making process. The meeting will be a pivotal moment for stakeholders to shape the company’s strategic direction.

