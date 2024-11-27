Aguia Resources Plans Capital Raising Amid Trading Halt

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce a proposed capital raising. The trading suspension will last until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on December 2, 2024. This move is aimed at ensuring an orderly market for the company’s securities.

