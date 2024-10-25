Aguia Resources Plans 2024 Annual General Meeting

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for 2024, scheduled for November 26 at the Tattersalls Club in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy, with all resolutions to be decided by a poll. The meeting will also provide a platform for shareholders to engage with the company’s financial reports and audit discussions.

